Saif, Akshay-starrer Haiwaan earns Rs 8.60 crore at box office

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The film is directed by filmmaker Priyadarshan, known for hit comedies such as Hera Pheri, Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hungama.





It also reunites Kumar and Khan after 17 years, following their collaborations such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tashan, Aarzoo, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat among others.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film, which released on Friday, has earned Rs 4.60 crore on opening day and went on to earn Rs 4 crore on Saturday at the global box office.





The film has earned Rs 6.60 crore gross at the domestic box office.

Actors Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, and the late veteran star Asrani, among others, round out the cast of Haiwaan.





The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. -- PTI

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar-starrerhas earned Rs 8.60 crore on the second day of release at the global box office.The actors last appeared in the 2008 action film, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor.Khan essays the role of Shyam, a visually impaired martial artist and building caretaker who uses his heightened senses to navigate daily life, in the film.