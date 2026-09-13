Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rahul, Priyanka meets Malaysian PM over breakfast

Sun, 13 September 2026
Share:
10:58
image
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for a breakfast meeting here and discussed India-Malaysia ties.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.

The Congress put out pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from the breakfast meeting with Ibrahim.

The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ibrahim held talks focusing on cooperation in the areas of trade, semiconductors, infrastructure and defence.

The two leaders had met on the margins of the BRICS Summit here.

Malaysia is a partner country in the BRICS grouping. It is also a key partner country for India within the ASEAN grouping. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul, Priyanka meets Malaysian PM over breakfast
LIVE! Rahul, Priyanka meets Malaysian PM over breakfast

Xi skips BRICS gala dinner hosted by Modi
Xi skips BRICS gala dinner hosted by Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping notably skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders and other dignitaries, with sources suggesting he returned to his hotel to rest. Meanwhile, a grand cultural performance,...

AirTag, duplicate key: Stalker kills Indian-origin woman in US
AirTag, duplicate key: Stalker kills Indian-origin woman in US

An Indian-origin woman, Shalini Thakur, was shot dead in California by Rohit, an undocumented immigrant from India, who had allegedly stalked her for months. Rohit later died by suicide after a police standoff. Thakur had previously...

MP hooch tragedy accused arrested after police encounter
MP hooch tragedy accused arrested after police encounter

Shivanjay Rajput, a key accused in the Sagar hooch tragedy that killed 16, was arrested after a police encounter in Madhya Pradesh. Rajput, carrying a Rs 30,000 bounty, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the face-off. This...

Samson or Sooryavanshi? India's Afghanistan dilemma
Samson or Sooryavanshi? India's Afghanistan dilemma

India is grappling with significant selection dilemmas ahead of their opening T20I match against Afghanistan, particularly concerning the choice between Sanju Samson and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and the potential impact of Ishan...