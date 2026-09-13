Parking dispute at Nerul hotel turns violent, 1 dead

19:19

One person was killed and another critically injured in a violent altercation over parking in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.



The incident took place near Minimahal Hotel in Shiravane between 7 am and 8 am on Saturday, the Nerul police station official said.



An argument broke out over parking on the hotel premises during which four persons attacked Ranjitsingh Daljeetsingh Shergill (33) and another individual Sujal Khedkar (21), he said.



"One suspect used a hockey stick to strike the victims on the neck and hands with intent to cause fatal harm. Subsequently, the driver of a Hyundai Creta car deliberately reversed the vehicle and ran over the victims twice before fleeing the spot. Shergill succumbed to injuries during treatment, while Khedkar sustained critical injuries," he said.



A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and other offences, though no one has been arrested as yet, the official said. -- PTI