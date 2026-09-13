Nepal flood death toll reaches 1,388

19:34

The death toll in Nepal flash floods climbed to 1,388 on Sunday as more bodies were recovered from the eight affected districts, authorities said.



The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.



According to the latest data released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 364 bodies were recovered from Chitwan district, 230 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West, and 199 from Nuwakot.



Similarly, 185 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa, 77 from Gorkha, 71 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahun.



Two others died while undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.



Only 104 of the recovered bodies have so far been identified and handed over to their families.



The joint command of security personnel has continued its search and rescue operations, with the number of missing people estimated to be 5,130.



A total of 13,728 people have been rescued so far, officials said. -- PTI