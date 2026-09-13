Nehru-Gandhi family would have contested polls in Arab lands if...: MP CM

21:52

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday mocked the Nehru-Gandhi family, saying the sea came in the way, otherwise its members would have gone to Arab countries to contest elections.



Speaking at a government programme here, Yadav said Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and other members of the family never contested from Delhi because people there knew them well, instead choosing seats such as Rae Bareli and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.



Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contesting from Kerala's Wayanad, Yadav said the family had now moved beyond Uttar Pradesh to contest elections.



"People say the sea came in the way, otherwise these leaders would have reached Arab countries or some other place to contest elections," he said.



Yadav also accused the Congress' top leadership of questioning the judiciary and the armed forces.



Asserting that India was moving ahead in democracy by using new technology, Yadav, in a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, said, "...but brother simply does not agree. What can brother do? His name itself is Pappu. If his name is Pappu, he will work like Pappu. What can be done?"



Yadav also targeted the Congress' September 19 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme in Indore, accusing the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha of coming to Madhya Pradesh with a 'chorus of lies' in the name of speaking about people and youth.



The Congress is spreading misinformation that the state government is not allowing the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme, the CM added.



"Gandhi should instead apologise to the people of Madhya Pradesh for the failure of previous Congress governments to curb the menace of dacoits and Naxalism. The BJP government has wiped out both dacoits and Naxalites from the state," he said.



Yadav also transferred Rs 1,835 crore into the accounts of more than 1.25 crore women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna scheme at the programme. -- PTI