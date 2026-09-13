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Modi thanks BRICS leaders for making summit productive

Sun, 13 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to the leaders of all the BRICS member countries for making the Delhi summit of the grouping productive and outcome-oriented.

A video reflecting key moments of the two-day summit was posted on the social media handles of the prime minister.

"Thank you to all BRICS leaders for making the Delhi Summit very productive and outcome oriented," Modi said in a post along with the video.

In the video, a part of the prime minister's summit speech was shown where he said through BRICS, India has advanced friendship, partnership and cooperation all across.

The leaders who attended the summit included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Philippines Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo, besides others, also attended the summit.

India hosted the BRICS Summit on September 12-13 and it was attended by the leaders of the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries of the grouping, besides some international organisations.

Modi also held 15 sit-down bilateral meetings with heads of states or heads of governments in the last three days on the sidelines of the summit.  -- PTI

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