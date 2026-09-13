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Mamata camp names bypoll candidates

Sun, 13 September 2026
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The Trinamool Congress faction led by Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury are its candidates for the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats in West Bengal.

Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) is a new face, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury is a former MLA.

The by-elections were necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, while AJUP founder Humayun Kabir did the same for Rejinagar in Murshidabad.  -- PTI

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