Mamata camp names bypoll candidates

22:20

The Trinamool Congress faction led by Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury are its candidates for the October 6 bypolls to Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats in West Bengal.



Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) is a new face, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury is a former MLA.



The by-elections were necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, while AJUP founder Humayun Kabir did the same for Rejinagar in Murshidabad. -- PTI