Jaishankar holds talks with Saudi foreign minister

20:01

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the West Asia conflict as well as reviewed bilateral ties.



The Saudi foreign minister was in New Delhi to attend the final day's session of the BRICS summit.



In a social media post, Jaishankar said he was 'pleased' to meet Prince Farhan Al Saud and that they 'exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments, as well as on advancing our bilateral cooperation'.



It is learnt that the two foreign ministers deliberated on the escalating tensions in West Asia, especially the attacks on Saudi Arabia's critical oil pipeline by the Houthi militants.



Iraq has said the latest attacks on the Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline were launched from its territory.



Ever since conflicts involving Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the East-West pipeline has served as a critical bypass for Saudi Arabia's oil exports. -- PTI