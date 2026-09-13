Iran, Oman agree on new entry, exit routes for Hormuz : Report

10:01

Iran and Oman have agreed on the details of new entry and exit routes for the Strait of Hormuz and will brief Gulf countries on the outcome of their consultations at a regional meeting in Muscat on Monday, Iranian officials said on Saturday, according to Xinhua News.



The development comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with the strategic waterway remaining a key focus of regional and international attention.



The Iranian and Omani sides reached an understanding on the new routes following consultations, with details set to be presented to Gulf countries at the regional meeting in Muscat, Xinhua reported.



Against this backdrop, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an interview with India Today on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, said BRICS was created to counter the "unilateral sanctions regime" of the United States.



"The objective of BRICS and what we have come here for is that, regarding the trend which has begun by the US and, you know, actually it sanctions any country it wishes. On the other hand, the BRICS intention is to break this kind of totalitarianism. That is why BRICS was developed," Pezeshkian said.



He said BRICS members should develop alternative forms of trade and cooperation independent of sanctions imposed by individual countries.



"We're supposed to change the type of interactions and the type of trade and cooperation, regardless of and independent of the fact that one country may be, you know, at whim to sanction other countries," he said.



Pezeshkian added that BRICS members should support each other to counter unilateralism.



"We are here to help each other and to support each other so that this unilateralism can be fought against," he said, adding that the objective was to "derail America from this unilateralism".



The remarks came amid renewed tensions involving Iran and the United States and heightened focus on stability and security in the West Asia region. -- ANI