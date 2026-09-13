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Fire in battery box of BEST electric bus in Mumbai; no casualties

Sun, 13 September 2026
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11:41
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A fire broke out in the battery box of an electric bus from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday morning, officials said.

No passengers were injured, they said.

The fire was reported at 8.11 am in the battery box of the bus, hired on wet lease from a private operator, near Kalimata Mandir in Chembur Camp, close to the RCF Monorail Station, the officials said.

Firefighters, police, BEST personnel and ward staff were mobilised following the incident.

The blaze was extinguished at 9.34 am, a civic official said.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," he added. PTI

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