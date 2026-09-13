Elephant Madhuri returns to Kolhapur to rousing welcome

23:29

Madhuri, who enjoys almost divine status in the region, arrived in the Jain Math at Nandani village in Kolhapur from Vantara in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Saturday.





Thousands of people gathered to welcome her and showered petals, many of them crying while chanting her name.

A hugely popular elephant, which returned to a Jain Math in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra after a long stay in a animal-welfare facility in Gujarat, will take some time to settle into the new surroundings, an office-bearer of the Math said on Sunday."Though Madhuri is back, she is new to the space. She will take time to rest here. She will need time to get relaxed with the assigned mahout. A certain period will have to pass before she gets social and is ready to meet visitors," the office-bearer of the Math said."A detailed routine schedule is already drawn for her. A detailed presentation on her daily exercise, medication and diet is also planned. The Math had planned a restrained welcome, keeping in mind that she has been away from large gatherings for about a year," he added.Madhuri, known as Mahadevi in Kolhapur, was shifted to Vantara on July 30 last year in compliance with directions of the high-powered committee, which were upheld by the Bombay high court and the Supreme Court.She was moved there after animal welfare groups raised concerns that Madhuri suffered from advanced arthritis, chronic foot rot, and psychological distress due to decades of confinement and participation in temple rituals at the math.However, on September 9, 2026, the committee permitted Madhuri to return to Kolhapur. --