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Decolonisation means presenting full authentic history with Indian perspective: Shah

Sun, 13 September 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said decolonisation of the country's history and knowledge does not mean erasing the past, but presenting the "historical truth to the world in an authentic manner from an Indian perspective".

Indian knowledge, history, traditions, languages, manuscripts and archives must be preserved and taken to people across the country and the world, he said after inaugurating a manuscript exhibition at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai.

"Decolonisation does not mean erasing history. From our perspective, it means presenting historical truth to the world in an authentic manner and from an Indian perspective," Shah said.

He said the British had intertwined knowledge and power and added that the task now was to free knowledge from that framework.

"Today, we are moving forward to liberate knowledge from that and towards decolonisation," he added. -- PTI  

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