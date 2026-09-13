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BRICS Summit: Modi warns against weaponisation of technology

Sun, 13 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that increasing geopolitical tensions are adversely impacting ordinary lives globally, emphasising that BRICS must unite to address these challenges and drive inclusive growth, particularly across the Global South.

In an address at the BRICS summit, the prime minister also flagged serious concerns over the "weaponisation of technology and critical minerals", saying it could hinder shared progress and prosperity.

Modi made the remarks in presence of top leaders of the grouping, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

"Under India's presidency, we have focused our efforts on four pillars: resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. I am pleased that, with your cooperation and support, we have been able to transform our shared vision into a win-win situation," the prime minister said.

Modi also touched upon rising geopolitical tensions and their impact on the lives of common people across the world. The world is witnessing increasing tensions and they having a significant negative impact on the lives of ordinary people. Pandemics, climate disasters, and supply chain disruptions have demonstrated that in today's interconnected world, no crisis remains confined to a single region," Modi said. "Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on enhancing resilience within the BRICS group. It is equally essential to identify challenges in a timely manner, remain prepared for them and take immediate action," he said.

"With this approach, a consensus has been reached on a BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention of and response to infectious diseases," he said. Modi said guidelines for an early warning data integration mechanism have also been formulated.

The BRICS logistic supply chain cooperation framework will help make our supply chains more reliable and resilient, he said.

Under the framework of innovation, the BRICS incubator network will connect our startups and incubators, he said.

The prime minister said the BRICS must work together to address challenges facing the Global South. The Global South's confidence in BRICS has increased, he said. -- PTI

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