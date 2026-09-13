2 Ganesh idols fall during procession in Maharashtra

08:56

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Two incidents of Ganesh idols falling to the ground during processions were reported in Palghar and Thane district on Saturday evening.



The first incident took place when volunteers of Moregaon Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Nalasopara East in Palghar were taking the idol to their pandal after collecting it from an artisan's workshop ahead of the Ganesh festival which starts on September 14.



As the procession reached near Fun Fiesta Theater, there was sudden heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. While volunteers were trying to cover the idol with plastic tarpaulin, the trolley lost balance, causing the idol to fall over onto the crowd.



Nobody was injured, said Senior Police Inspector Vishal Walvi of the Nalasopara Police Station. The idol too remained intact.



In the second incident, a youth was injured when a Ganesh idol tipped over and broke during its arrival procession in Bhayander area of Thane district.



The incident took place near Golden Nest Chowk as the idol was being transported from Navghar to the pandal of Sheetal Chhaya Mitra Mandal in Bhayander West.



The idol was damaged, eye-witnesses said. -- PTI