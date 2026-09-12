Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Zomato starts levying additional fee on cash-on-delivery orders

Sat, 12 September 2026
Share:
16:04
image
Online food delivery platform Zomato has introduced a separate fee on cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, with the charges varying across users and order values, checks on the company's app showed on Saturday.

The new charge, shown as a "Pay on Delivery Fee" in the order bill, applies when customers choose to pay for their food order in cash at delivery. 

The amount is not uniform across orders, with different charges appearing for different transaction values.

The exact basis for determining the fee and whether it is linked to factors such as order value, location or other parameters could not be immediately ascertained.

An email seeking comments from Zomato on the development went unanswered until the story was published.

Rival Swiggy does not levy a separate fee on cash-on-delivery orders currently.

The development comes as food delivery platforms increasingly experiment with different fee structures and monetisation models.

Besides the new fee on cash-on-delivery orders, Zomato already levies a platform fee on food orders, apart from applicable delivery, packaging and other charges depending on the order. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BRICS opening session ends with Modi-Xi handshake
LIVE! BRICS opening session ends with Modi-Xi handshake

BRICS adopts Delhi Declaration proposed by Modi
BRICS adopts Delhi Declaration proposed by Modi

The BRICS grouping, hosted by India, successfully adopted a joint declaration with consensus, overcoming initial divisions between Iran and the UAE regarding the West Asia conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for...

'India And China Have Arrived At A Nash Equilibrium'
'India And China Have Arrived At A Nash Equilibrium'

'The Chinese military cannot advance much in Ladakh, even if they want to.''Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, they can rename a village or two, intrude here or there, but cannot do much more realistically.'

Xi arrives in Delhi, talks with Modi at 6 pm
Xi arrives in Delhi, talks with Modi at 6 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to India in seven years for the BRICS Summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address crucial aspects of India-China relations, including trade, investment, and...

Porn videos found on Prajwal Revanna's phone seized in jail
Porn videos found on Prajwal Revanna's phone seized in jail

A forensic examination of a mobile phone seized from former MP Prajwal Revanna's prison cell revealed numerous explicit videos, while a pen drive contained movies and web series. Revanna, who was found using a smartphone in prison,...