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Xi Jinping arrives in India after 7 years, to meet Modi

Sat, 12 September 2026
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Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

Xi left Beijing on Saturday morning to attend the BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

His entourage includes close associate Cai Qi, who is a member of the high-powered Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the news report said.

This is President Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years.

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