Woman posing as Lawrence Bishnoi's wife arrested

20:11

A woman from Rajasthan was arrested for allegedly posing as the wife of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and threatening a Jat leader on social media over his demand for the arrest of those involved in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, an official said on Saturday.



Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh said the accused, Bindu Devi of Jaipur, Rajasthan, was arrested following a complaint by Jat leader Mukul Choudhary.



According to the complaint, Choudhary had demanded a manhunt and the arrest of gangsters allegedly involved in the murder of Baliyan. Subsequently, a woman claiming to be Bishnoi's wife allegedly posted threatening messages against him on social media and threatened to kill him, the police said.



Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants on August 26 while he was returning to his car after coming out of a gym in Shamli, the police said.



The investigation into the murder and the alleged threats against Choudhary is underway, the police said. -- PTI