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Who's attending the BRICS Summit in Delhi?

Sat, 12 September 2026
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Several world leaders are scheduled to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. 

Here is the list of prominent leaders 

1. Xi Jinping, President of China

2. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

3. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa 

4. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran  

5. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt 

6. Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia 

7. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopian Prime Minister

8. Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Prime Minister

9. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister

10. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

11. Mauro Vieira, Brazilian foreign minister

Other leaders who will be participating in the Summit include Vice President of Uganda Jessica Alupo; Vice President of Nigeria Sen. Kashim Shettima; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla; Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov; Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung; and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to a list shared by the ministry of external affairs.

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