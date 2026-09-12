Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Twins die after allegedly tasting chemical spilled at home in Kerala

Sat, 12 September 2026
Share:
09:54
image
One-year-old twin brothers died after allegedly tasting a chemical suspected to be pesticide that had spilt onto the kitchen floor at their house in Adimali here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were Rihan and Ihan, sons of Afsal of Valarakara near Mannamkandam in Adimali.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday night when a bottle containing a chemical, suspected to be a pesticide, fell onto the kitchen floor.

Police said the twins tasted the liquid that had spilt onto the floor, following which they developed serious health complications.

The family soon rushed them to a nearby private hospital, where they died around 10 pm, police said.

The Adimali police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the incident.

During an inspection of the house, the police recovered a bottle of paint thinner and a bottle of pesticide from the kitchen.

Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the postmortem examination, scheduled to be conducted on Saturday.

Samples from the bodies will also be sent for chemical analysis to ascertain whether consumption of chemicals caused the deaths, they said.

The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination, police added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'This means war with Russia': Putin warns Europe
LIVE! 'This means war with Russia': Putin warns Europe

'We Don't Want Any Country To Use BRICS...'
'We Don't Want Any Country To Use BRICS...'

In recent years, China and Russia have pushed for de-dollarisation within BRICS, which India has resisted.One reason is that India does not want to hurt its relationship with the United States, and another is the fear of China...

'Will properly handle differences': China as Xi visits India
'Will properly handle differences': China as Xi visits India

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit, his first to India in nearly seven years, comes amidst efforts to...

BRICS Summit: What's On Modi-Xi Agenda?
BRICS Summit: What's On Modi-Xi Agenda?

Ahead of Xi Jinping's visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held extensive talks in Beijing on August 25 on the boundary issue and reached an eight-point consensus.

Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian: BRICS' power-packed guest list
Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian: BRICS' power-packed guest list

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together numerous world leaders including presidents from China, Russia, South Africa, Iran, and Egypt, along with prime ministers and foreign ministers from other nations....