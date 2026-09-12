Twins die after allegedly tasting chemical spilled at home in Kerala

09:54

One-year-old twin brothers died after allegedly tasting a chemical suspected to be pesticide that had spilt onto the kitchen floor at their house in Adimali here, police said on Saturday.



The deceased were Rihan and Ihan, sons of Afsal of Valarakara near Mannamkandam in Adimali.



According to police, the incident occurred on Friday night when a bottle containing a chemical, suspected to be a pesticide, fell onto the kitchen floor.



Police said the twins tasted the liquid that had spilt onto the floor, following which they developed serious health complications.



The family soon rushed them to a nearby private hospital, where they died around 10 pm, police said.



The Adimali police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the incident.



During an inspection of the house, the police recovered a bottle of paint thinner and a bottle of pesticide from the kitchen.



Officials said the exact cause of death would be confirmed after the postmortem examination, scheduled to be conducted on Saturday.



Samples from the bodies will also be sent for chemical analysis to ascertain whether consumption of chemicals caused the deaths, they said.



The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination, police added. PTI