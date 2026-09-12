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Techie dies after being hit by car while on morning walk

Sat, 12 September 2026
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23:31
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A 48-year-old IT engineer died in Pune on Saturday after a car hit him while he was out for a morning walk, police said.

The car was allegedly being driven by a 19-year-old youth.

The incident took place on Pashan-Bavdhan Road at 7.30 am, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Virendra Dwivedi.

"Dwivedi was hit by the car while crossing the road. Local people took him to a nearby hospital but he died during treatment," an official said.

A case of 'causing death by rash and negligent act' under BNS section 106(1) was registered against driver Ishan Sethia (19) at Chhatushrungi Police Station. Further probe was on.  -- PTI

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