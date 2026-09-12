Techie dies after being hit by car while on morning walk

23:31

A 48-year-old IT engineer died in Pune on Saturday after a car hit him while he was out for a morning walk, police said.



The car was allegedly being driven by a 19-year-old youth.



The incident took place on Pashan-Bavdhan Road at 7.30 am, the police said.



The deceased was identified as Virendra Dwivedi.



"Dwivedi was hit by the car while crossing the road. Local people took him to a nearby hospital but he died during treatment," an official said.



A case of 'causing death by rash and negligent act' under BNS section 106(1) was registered against driver Ishan Sethia (19) at Chhatushrungi Police Station. Further probe was on. -- PTI