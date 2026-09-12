RBI rejects Tata's plea on NBFC status, public listing imminent

19:25

Tata group headquarters in Mumbai

The Reserve Bank has rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its non-banking finance company (NBFC) licence, which will force a public markets listing of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, sources said on Saturday.



In a letter received by the Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer on Saturday, the RBI specified that the group does not meet the necessary criteria, leading it to reject the March 2024 application for deregistration.



This makes a public markets listing of Tata Sons imminent as it is now qualified as an upper-layer NBFC, which must mandatorily list its businesses.



A response was awaited from Reserve Bank, when reached out for a comment. There was no immediate response from Tata Sons as well on the development.