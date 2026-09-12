Productive meeting between Modi and Xi: Govt

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"The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.





"They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties.





"Differences should not become disputes. The prime minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest," the MEA said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had a productive meeting, the ministry of external affairs announced after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday.PM Modi and President Xi reviewed steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin, the MEA said.