Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Productive meeting between Modi and Xi: Govt

Sat, 12 September 2026
Share:
19:55
image
Prime Minister  Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping had a productive meeting, the ministry of external affairs announced after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
 
PM Modi and President Xi reviewed steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin, the MEA said.

"The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. 

"They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective of their ties. 

"Differences should not become disputes. The prime minister highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest," the MEA said. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Productive meeting between Modi and Xi: Govt
LIVE! Productive meeting between Modi and Xi: Govt

Modi meets Xi, discusses normalising India-China ties
Modi meets Xi, discusses normalising India-China ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral talks in New Delhi, focusing on normalising strained relations following the eastern Ladakh military standoff. The meeting, Xi's first visit to India in seven...

India-piloted BRICS declaration skips US for Iran attacks
India-piloted BRICS declaration skips US for Iran attacks

India successfully navigated complex diplomatic challenges to secure a consensus-based joint declaration from the BRICS grouping, notably overcoming divisions between Iran and the UAE regarding the West Asia conflict. The declaration...

BRICS declaration backs India's stand on fighting terror
BRICS declaration backs India's stand on fighting terror

The BRICS grouping has fully endorsed India's demand for zero-tolerance against terrorism and rejected double standards in combating the menace. Their declaration condemned terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed commitment to...

Is Trump Watching? Modi, Putin, Xi, Hold Hands At BRICS
Is Trump Watching? Modi, Putin, Xi, Hold Hands At BRICS

The 18th BRICS Summit got underway in New Delhi with leaders of partner countries gathering in the capital to discuss the changing global economic and geopolitical landscape.