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Modi, Xi hold bilateral meet in Delhi

Sat, 12 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Welcoming Xi, Modi thanked China for its support and cooperation during India's BRICS chairmanship and said the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation.

"I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India," Modi said.

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