Modi hosts gala dinner for BRICS leaders, delegates

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The gala dinner comes hours after BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with the document calling for reforms in global governance and stronger representation of developing countries. -- ANI





IMAGE: President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto arrives at Bharat Mandapam for the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for global leaders and delegates. Photograph: ANI on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting a gala dinner for BRICS leaders and delegates at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on Saturday evening, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus among those arriving for the event.Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at Bharat Mandapam for the dinner, followed by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers and chief ministers, travelled together by bus to Bharat Mandapam for the dinner.Earlier, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju, along with other ministers, departed for Bharat Mandapam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also departed for the venue along with other ministers.A special cultural performance, 'Navarasa- The Universe of Shared Emotions', is being presented during the gala dinner.The cultural programme also features the BRICS Symphony -- 'One Rhythm, Many Cultures', bringing together musicians from BRICS member and partner countries in a collaborative musical performance.Drawing from diverse musical traditions, the symphony seeks to showcase a shared artistic expression reflecting the cultural richness, diversity and spirit of togetherness of the BRICS family.