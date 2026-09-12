'Mirzapur: The Movie' earns Rs 180 crore at box office

11:01

Mirzapur: The Movie, featuring actors Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, has earned over Rs 180 crore at the domestic box office.



The film, which released on September 4, marks the first big-screen outing for the Mirzapur universe, which began as a streaming series in 2018 and went on to become one of India's most successful OTT franchises over the course of three seasons.



According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 188.57 crore gross at the domestic box office. The nett collection of the film stands at Rs 158.27 crore at the domestic box office.



The film, which earned Rs over Rs 20 crore gross at the box office on the release, brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show.



It also features actors Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee, who are reprising their roles. Actors Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Sonal Chauhan were newly added to the film.



It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. -- PTI