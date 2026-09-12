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Mehbooba welcomes BRICS condemnation of Pahalgam attack, questions silence on Gaza, Iran

Sat, 12 September 2026
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People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday welcomed the BRICS condemnation of last year's Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, but said terrorism cannot be condemned selectively and that international justice cannot have double standards.

'Welcome the BRICS condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. But India, as the current BRICS chair, should have shown courage and true leadership by moving a resolution that also unequivocally condemned Israel's genocide in Gaza and the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which not only killed several of its political leaders but also hundreds of schoolchildren," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

She said terrorism cannot be condemned selectively.

"Civilian blood has no nationality, and international justice cannot have double standards," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

The April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives and left scores injured.

The comprehensive declaration, titled 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', marked a unified stance by the bloc against global terror, illegal financial flows, cyber fraud, and emerging cross-border scam networks.

Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the BRICS leaders emphasised the urgent need to stop the cross-border movement of terrorists, disrupt terror financing networks and dismantle safe havens.  -- PTI

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