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Maha FDA Conducts Over 12K Inspections

Sat, 12 September 2026
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Representative image
Representative image
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration conducted 12,083 inspections of food production and sale establishments between June and August and issued 5,269 improvement notices and suspended 603 licences.

The regulator said food products worth a total of Rs 67.20 crore were seized during the three-month period, while 875 people were arrested in various cases. As part of the action, the FDA inspected 1,803 hotels, restaurants, dhabas, clubs and similar establishments.

The inspections resulted in 948 improvement notices and the suspension of 199 licences.

The department also collected 2,766 samples of milk, milk products and other food products for testing and seized stock valued at Rs 5.4 crore.

A significant portion of the enforcement action was directed at prohibited food products, including paan masala and gutkha.

The FDA registered First Information Reports (FIRs) in 644 cases involving the production, sale, distribution and transportation of such products. It arrested 867 people and seized 110 vehicles, along with stock worth Rs 19.62 crore, the note added. 

-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

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