India calls for 'constructive discussions' as Xi arrives

14:27

India on Saturday called for a 'constructive discussions' after Chinese President Xi Jinping began a two-day visit to New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit.



The Ministry of external affairs welcomed the Chinese President after he landed in New Delhi.



"We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative and multipolar world," Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X with images of Xi's arrival.



The Chinese president's arrival marked his first trip to India in seven years and signalling a key opportunity to normalise bilateral ties through expansion of trade and investment ties.