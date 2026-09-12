Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India calls for 'constructive discussions' as Xi arrives

Sat, 12 September 2026
Share:
14:27
image
India on Saturday called for a 'constructive discussions' after Chinese President Xi Jinping began a two-day visit to New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit.

The Ministry of external affairs welcomed the Chinese President after he landed in New Delhi.

"We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative and multipolar world," Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X with images of Xi's arrival.

The Chinese president's arrival marked his first trip to India in seven years and signalling a key opportunity to normalise bilateral ties through expansion of trade and investment ties.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India calls for 'constructive discussions' as Xi arrives
LIVE! India calls for 'constructive discussions' as Xi arrives

Suspense over BRICS declaration amid Iran-UAE rift
Suspense over BRICS declaration amid Iran-UAE rift

The BRICS Summit in New Delhi faces uncertainty over a joint declaration due to divisions between Iran and the UAE regarding the West Asia conflict. India, as chair, is working to build consensus and position BRICS as an engine for...

'India And China Have Arrived At A Nash Equilibrium'
'India And China Have Arrived At A Nash Equilibrium'

'The Chinese military cannot advance much in Ladakh, even if they want to.''Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, they can rename a village or two, intrude here or there, but cannot do much more realistically.'

Xi arrives in Delhi, talks with Modi at 6 pm
Xi arrives in Delhi, talks with Modi at 6 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to India in seven years for the BRICS Summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address crucial aspects of India-China relations, including trade, investment, and...

Porn videos found on Prajwal Revanna's phone seized in jail
Porn videos found on Prajwal Revanna's phone seized in jail

A forensic examination of a mobile phone seized from former MP Prajwal Revanna's prison cell revealed numerous explicit videos, while a pen drive contained movies and web series. Revanna, who was found using a smartphone in prison,...