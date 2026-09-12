Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Hanuman Ansh' earns Rs 205.73 crore at box office

Sat, 12 September 2026
Share:
11:26
image
Hanuman Ansh, based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and follows a grieving young Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

It features actor Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas, among others.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 205.73 crore gross at the domestic box office. The nett collection of the film stands at over Rs 170 crore at the domestic box office. The film opened with 250 screens which has now went to 2,000 screens following the box office surge.

The film, which was released in Indian theatres on August 7, had a slow start at the box office, registering paltry collections in its first two weeks before gaining momentum through a strong word-of-mouth. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'If China wants global peace, start at home'
LIVE! 'If China wants global peace, start at home'

'We Don't Want Any Country To Use BRICS...'
'We Don't Want Any Country To Use BRICS...'

In recent years, China and Russia have pushed for de-dollarisation within BRICS, which India has resisted.One reason is that India does not want to hurt its relationship with the United States, and another is the fear of China...

Harish Rawat quits Cong posts after cash, gold seized from aide
Harish Rawat quits Cong posts after cash, gold seized from aide

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has announced his resignation from all party posts after the Enforcement Directorate recovered significant cash and luxury items from his personal assistant's residence.

Sending troops to Ukraine means...: Putin's warning to Europe
Sending troops to Ukraine means...: Putin's warning to Europe

Putin has issued a stark warning to European nations, declaring that any deployment of troops to Ukraine would be met with 'war with Russia'.

'Will properly handle differences': China as Xi visits India
'Will properly handle differences': China as Xi visits India

Chinese President Xi Jinping is in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, where he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit, his first to India in nearly seven years, comes amidst efforts to...