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Govts should set Lakshman Reka, say expert as Xi begins India visit

Sat, 12 September 2026
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"I am optimistic" of a positive outcome from the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Delhi, said an author and top corporate advisor R Gopalakrishnan on Saturday.  

The comments came as Chinese President Xi is in India to attend the BRICS summit, during which he will also hold bilateral talks with PM Modi.

Speaking at the Singapore launch of his latest book, Chanakya and Sun Tzu - A Business Lens on Trade, Thought and Travel, Gopalakrishnan said, "The Indian and Chinese Governments should let their businesses work together by drawing frameworks of operational boundaries."

"The Governments should set the Lakshman Rekah, (outline or framework) and list what cannot be done," the author said.

Gopalakrishnan said business relations are the right way to mend relations, emphasising that "I am optimistic" of a positive outcome from the meeting between President Xi and PM Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

His book draws from India and China's long-standing traditions as trading civilisations and explores how commerce, travel and the exchange of ideas have connected people, culture and nations across centuries.

The book launch was co-hosted by Tata Group in Singapore, The Indus Enterprise (TiE) and Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society. It was attended by top Indian business community leaders and leading innovators of Indian origin.  -- PTI

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