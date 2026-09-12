Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Global South must become a 'rule shaper': Modi at BRICS summit

Sat, 12 September 2026
Share:
15:26
image
The Global South must become a "rule shaper" to deal with various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while kick-starting the two-day annual BRICS summit that is expected to deliberate on protecting developing economies from the global impact of wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

In his opening statement at the summit in New Delhi, Modi said BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage and the grouping is not against anyone, remarks seen as a message to the US and other Western powers.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of the decision-making process. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership' -- one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort," Modi said.

"In this regard, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next summit," Modi said.

Modi made the remarks in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The other leaders attending the summit are Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

The prime minister also called for immediate reform of the UN Security Council.

The UNSC reforms can no longer wait, he said.

"The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions and are unable to shape them," he said.

Modi said the Global South must become a "rule shaper" to deal with various challenges facing the globe.

The prime minister also proposed a seafarers' network among BRICS member nations to ensure their safety. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Global South must become a 'rule shaper': Modi at BRICS
LIVE! Global South must become a 'rule shaper': Modi at BRICS

BRICS declaration reach consensus amid Iran, Saudi, UAE rift
BRICS declaration reach consensus amid Iran, Saudi, UAE rift

BRICS nations have successfully reached a consensus on a joint statement following extensive negotiations, with India playing a crucial role in bridging differences, particularly among West Asian members like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the...

'India And China Have Arrived At A Nash Equilibrium'
'India And China Have Arrived At A Nash Equilibrium'

'The Chinese military cannot advance much in Ladakh, even if they want to.''Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, they can rename a village or two, intrude here or there, but cannot do much more realistically.'

Xi arrives in Delhi, talks with Modi at 6 pm
Xi arrives in Delhi, talks with Modi at 6 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to India in seven years for the BRICS Summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address crucial aspects of India-China relations, including trade, investment, and...

Porn videos found on Prajwal Revanna's phone seized in jail
Porn videos found on Prajwal Revanna's phone seized in jail

A forensic examination of a mobile phone seized from former MP Prajwal Revanna's prison cell revealed numerous explicit videos, while a pen drive contained movies and web series. Revanna, who was found using a smartphone in prison,...