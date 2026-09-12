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First tunnel breakthrough achieved on Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line at Dhalwala

Sat, 12 September 2026
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 The ambitious Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project achieved another milestone on Friday with the 'breakthrough' of the first escape tunnel under construction at Dhalwala in  Uttarakhand's Tehri, officials said.

As the two ends of the tunnel connected, officials, engineers, and the technical team present at the construction site applauded and congratulated one another.

Tunnel construction, amidst complex geographical challenges, is considered one of the most critical components of the project.

Project Manager Nishith Sharma stated that the 10-km-long escape tunnel stretching from Dhalwala to Neer Gaddu has achieved a 'breakthrough,' marking a significant achievement in the project's construction.

He noted that construction work is progressing steadily, adhering to technical standards and necessary safety protocols. He added that approximately one thousand personnel are working round-the-clock to accelerate the project.

Deputy general manager (Civil) OP Malgudi said, "The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project is not merely a plan to lay a railway line but an ambitious initiative designed to give a new direction to the transport infrastructure of mountainous Uttarakhand." -- PTI

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