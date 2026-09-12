FCNR(B) Flows: BoI Raised $2.4 Bn, Indian Bank $2.3 Bn

11:55

Bank of India has mobilised $2.33 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the Reserve Bank of India's concessional swap window.



Despite these FCNR(B) deposits, the bank's credit growth guidance remains unchanged at 15 to 17 per cent on annualised basis. The State-owned bank plans to deploy the funds raised through FCNR(B) deposits by the end of the third quarter, the source said.



With access to relatively cheaper funding through FCNR(B) deposits, Bank of India may not tap the certificate of deposit market over the next few months, the source added.



State-owned Indian Bank has raised $2.3 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the same scheme. It is using the funds to meet rupee liquidity needs, extend loans and cut its reliance on bulk deposits, sources aware of the development said.



Additionally, Central Bank of India has raised $925 million through FCNR(B) deposits, a source said.



The RBI introduced the special USD-INR forex swap facility in June to boost foreign currency inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, overseas foreign currency borrowings and external commercial borrowings.



The FCNR(B) window, initially scheduled to remain open until September 30, was closed a month early on August 31 following strong inflows.



The window for overseas foreign currency borrowings(OFCBs) and external commercial borrowings (ECBs) is valid until December 31.



Various banks mobilised $127.2 billion through FCNR(B) deposits under the facility by August 31, while total foreign currency inflows through FCNR(B), OFCBs and ECBs stood at $136.4 billion, according to provisional RBI data.



The large mobilisation has provided banks with relatively cheaper foreign-currency funding, helping lenders optimise their funding mix and reduce dependence on other sources of deposits and borrowings.



-- Subrata Panda & Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard