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Delhi Police arrests 3 over pro-Khalistan graffiti at Singhu border

Sat, 12 September 2026
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Three men have been arrested from Punjab for allegedly writing objectionable slogans and painting pro-Khalistan graffiti at the Singhu border here on the directions of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, police said on Saturday.

The slogans and graffiti were found on walls at the Singhu border on September 6, following which the Special Cell registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

According to police sources, Pannun, the chief of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), had also claimed responsibility for the incident in a post on X

The accused have been identified as Preetpal, Harminder Singh and Sheeshpal. They were arrested from Faridkot in Punjab after investigators analysed CCTV footage from the Singhu border and traced their movements, the sources said.

The car allegedly used by the accused in carrying out the graffiti has also been recovered, they said.

Police sources said Preetpal was allegedly in direct contact with Pannun, who had instructed him to write the objectionable slogans on walls near the Singhu border.

Investigators are also probing whether Preetpal was in contact with terror operatives based in Pakistan, the sources said.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is already registered against Preetpal, they added.

The three accused are being questioned at Alipur police station by teams of the Special Cell and the Intelligence Bureau as part of the investigation. -- PTI

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