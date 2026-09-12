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Delhi HC protects personality rights of journalist Rajat Sharma

Sat, 12 September 2026
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The Delhi high court has restrained several Facebook and YouTube accounts from infringing the personality and publicity rights of journalist Rajat Sharma and directed the platforms to take down such content, including AI-generated deepfake videos.

In a final order passed on August 24, Justice Jyoti Singh decreed the lawsuit by the India TV chairman and editor-in-chief in his favour and against certain social media accounts.

Justice Singh said Sharma was free to approach Meta Platforms Inc. and Google LLC which run Facebook and YouTube, respectively, against any infringing content that directly or indirectly misuses, misappropriates or exploits his name, likeness, image, voice, photos, videos or any other aspect of his persona.

"Concerned Defendant(s) shall acknowledge the request within 24 hours and take action within 36 hours thereafter," the court ordered.

Sharma's counsel argued that he is a renowned journalist with an impeccable reputation and has been the face of Indian television for over two decades.

However, several accounts on Facebook were perpetuating gross misinformation, which included the wrongful use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create doctored videos featuring distorted, modified and modulated images/voice and other personality traits of the plaintiff, the lawyer said.

Certain YouTube channels were also circulating deepfake videos, he added.

The court noted that the defendants were served, but did not file any response to the lawsuit within the stipulated time, and passed a ruling in Sharma's favour.

The court had earlier passed an interim order protecting Sharma's personality rights and directing blocking and removal of the objectionable content. -- PTI

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