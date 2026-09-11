BRICS Summit: Modi meets UN chief; talks navigation issue

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PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with UN chief Antnio Guterres during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Friday./DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the BRICS Summit, as both leaders held discussions on various issues, including ongoing conflicts and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI and global food security.



Both leaders also underscored the significance of "multipolarity" and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UNSC, to "reflect contemporary realities," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.



India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.



Prime Minister Modi met with the UN Secretary-General on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here, it said.



"UNSG Guterres congratulated PM Modi for India's chairship of the BRICS for the fourth time. Both leaders underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities," it said in a statement.



"They also held discussions on various issues, including ongoing conflicts and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI, progress in renewable energy and global food security," the MEA said.