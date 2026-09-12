BRICS nations recognise significance of cooperation in outer space

21:16

Leaders of BRICS countries on Saturday recognised the importance of international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, including the use of space systems.



In the New Delhi Declaration 2026, these nations stated that there is a need to ensure the use of space systems, as well as the achievements of space science and technologies, for peaceful purposes.



"We also reassert our support for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) and of its weaponisation," the declaration said.



The countries also welcomed the discussions at the BRICS Heads of Space Agencies meeting held in Bengaluru in June.



The agencies emphasised the importance of space-debris mitigation to ensure the long-term sustainability of outer-space activities.



Moreover, the nations noted the achievements of the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (RSSC) in harnessing space technology to address global challenges and foster socio-economic development.



The RSSC is a virtual constellation comprising satellites contributed by BRICS space agencies.



Its aim is to get access to satellite remote-sensing data, which could be used by the individual BRICS nations for various applications, including natural-resources management and disaster management. -- PTI