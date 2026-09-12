BRICS declaration: China, Russia back India's UNSC bid

17:52

The BRICS Delhi Declaration has backed comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including the United Nations Security Council, calling for greater representation of developing countries and stressing that the reform should lead to an 'amplified voice of the Global South'.



The declaration, adopted on the landmark occasion of the 20th anniversary of BRICS, reaffirmed the grouping's commitment to reforming and improving global governance and strengthening multilateralism and multipolarity.



"We reiterate our commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system," the declaration said.



It stressed the need to adapt the current architecture of international relations to better reflect contemporary realities while upholding international law, including the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.



The declaration called for 'greater and more meaningful participation and representation' of emerging market and developing countries (EMDCs), as well as Least Developed Countries (LDCs), particularly from Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, in global decision-making processes and structures.



BRICS also called for equitable geographical representation in the UN Secretariat and other international organisations, particularly by addressing the persistent under-representation of developing countries at senior and decision-making levels.



The declaration further called for greater participation of women, especially from EMDCs, at all levels of leadership and responsibilities in international organisations.



It stressed that the selection and appointment of UN executive heads and senior officials should be guided by transparency and inclusiveness and adhere to the principle that there should be 'no monopoly on senior posts in the UN system by nationals of any State or group of States'.



On the selection of the next UN Secretary-General, BRICS noted that 'no woman has ever been elected for the role of Secretary General', while only one national from Latin America and the Caribbean and two nationals each from Africa and Asia have occupied the position.



The declaration also highlighted the growing importance of the Global South as a driver of positive change amid geopolitical tensions, economic downturns, technological changes, protectionist measures, migration challenges and climate change.



"BRICS countries will continue playing a pivotal role in voicing the concerns and priorities of the Global South, as well as promoting a more just, sustainable, inclusive, representative and stable international order based on international law," it said.



On UN Security Council reform, BRICS reiterated its support for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including the Council, with the aim of making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient and increasing the representation of developing countries in its membership.



"We stress that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South," the declaration said.



The grouping also recognised the legitimate aspirations of African countries as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.



China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council, the declaration said.



The declaration also reaffirmed BRICS' commitment to strengthening global economic governance, noting the growing share of EMDEs in global output and growth.



It called for reform of the Bretton Woods Institutions to make them more agile, effective, credible, inclusive, fit for purpose, unbiased, accountable and representative, with their governance structures reflecting the transformation of the global economy since their establishment.



BRICS further said the voice and representation of EMDEs in the Bretton Woods Institutions must reflect their relative position in the global economy and called for greater regional diversity and representation of EMDEs in the leadership of the IMF and World Bank.



The declaration also reaffirmed support for World Trade Organization reform and called for a stronger, open, equitable, transparent, fair, inclusive, predictable and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core.



BRICS strongly advocated the immediate restoration of an accessible, effective and fully functioning two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism and called for the appointment of new Appellate Body members without further delay.



The grouping also expressed serious concern over unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules.



On unilateral coercive measures, BRICS condemned sanctions contrary to international law and called for their elimination, reiterating its opposition to unilateral coercive measures, including non-UN Security Council-authorised sanctions.



The declaration comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's Chairship guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. -- ANI