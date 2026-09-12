Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

BRICS condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Sat, 12 September 2026
Share:
18:07
image
In a major diplomatic outcome for India, BRICS condemned the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in its New Delhi Declaration adopted on Saturday and called for zero tolerance towards state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The comprehensive declaration, titled 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', marked a unified stance by the bloc against global terror, illegal financial flows, cyber fraud, and emerging cross-border scam networks.

Leading the security outcomes of the declaration, member nations condemned the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left scores injured.

The declaration explicitly noted that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the BRICS leaders emphasised the urgent need to stop the cross-border movement of terrorists, disrupt terror financing networks and dismantle safe havens.

The member states reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group, while asserting that all those involved in terror activities must be held accountable under national and international law.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BRICS declaration: China, Russia back India's UNSC bid
LIVE! BRICS declaration: China, Russia back India's UNSC bid

BRICS adopts Delhi Declaration proposed by Modi
BRICS adopts Delhi Declaration proposed by Modi

The BRICS grouping, hosted by India, successfully adopted a joint declaration with consensus, overcoming initial divisions between Iran and the UAE regarding the West Asia conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for...

Modi explains Xi significance of temple backdrop at BRICS
Modi explains Xi significance of temple backdrop at BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed BRICS leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the 18th BRICS summit in Bharat Mandapam. The leaders were photographed against the backdrop of Tamil...

BRICS flags 'unilateral' tariffs, trade barriers as global risks
BRICS flags 'unilateral' tariffs, trade barriers as global risks

BRICS members have expressed 'serious concerns' over the unilateral imposition of trade and finance-related measures, including higher tariffs and non-tariff barriers, stating these actions distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO...

Global South must be 'rule-shaper' not 'rule-follower': Modi
Global South must be 'rule-shaper' not 'rule-follower': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the BRICS summit, called for the Global South to transition from a "rule-follower" to a "rule-shaper" in global governance. He unveiled a 10-point roadmap for reform, advocating for a shift from a...