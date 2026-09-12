Body of Jaish terrorist recovered from forest in JK's Doda

12:12

The body of a suspected Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was recovered from the higher reaches of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.



They said the body was found lying in the remote Seojdhar forest connecting the Bhaderwah valley of Doda with adjoining Udhampur and Kathua districts during a joint operation by the Army and police.



"You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! SOG Doda, RR and CRPF retrieved the remains of a Pakistani Jaish e Mohammed terrorist, who was neutralised earlier in a Joint Op. A night enabled M 4 has also been recovered," police said in a post on X. PTI