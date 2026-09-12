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Bihar flood situation remains grim, nearly 48 lakh affected

Sat, 12 September 2026
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The flood situation in Bihar deteriorated on Saturday, with the number of affected people increasing to nearly 48 lakh across 15 districts, while several rivers, including the Ganga, were flowing above the danger levels.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) cautioned against sudden and rapid riverbank erosion, and directed its officials to maintain close vigil at vulnerable locations.

"Due to the rise in water levels of several rivers, approximately 47.92 lakh people in 575 gram panchayats across 87 blocks in 15 districts have been affected by the floods," the Disaster Management Department said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The flood-hit districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnia, Madhepura and Araria.

The count of flood-affected people was 47.33 lakh on Friday evening.

The government also instructed officials to ensure prompt reporting of any erosion incident and to keep adequate resources readily available at vulnerable locations.

Incessant rain in Bihar, coupled with downpours in catchment areas of Nepal, has caused several rivers and streams to swell, officials said.

The state has recorded 104.1 mm of rainfall in September so far, about 27 per cent above normal, they said.

The Disaster Management Department said the Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur was flowing at 36.48 metres at 6 am on Saturday, 1.98 metres above the danger level, though the water level was receding.

The water levels of the Gandak at Dumariaghat, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, the Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad, and the Ghaghra at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan were flowing above the danger marks, the Water Resources Department said.

It stated that a sudden reduction in water levels could increase the risk of bank erosion, posing a threat to vulnerable stretches of riverbanks and embankments.

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