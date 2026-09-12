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Bengaluru woman kills bedridden husband with mother's help

Sat, 12 September 2026
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A woman allegedly killed her 40-year-old bedridden husband with the help of her mother and later tried to mislead investigators by portraying the death as natural, police said here on Saturday.

The incident took place on September 9 at Yellappa Garden in Kithaganur, they said.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder -- the victim's wife Shahina Banu, her mother Haseena Banu and Naheemuddin Qureshi, who allegedly advised Shahina to kill her husband.

According to police, Shahina had been married to Mubarak for around 20 years and they have a daughter. Mubarak had been paralysed for the past two years and was bedridden. The couple has a daughter who was unwell.

Qureshi had reportedly come into contact with the family while helping with the daughter's treatment. Police suspect that Shahina subsequently developed a relationship with him.

During the investigation, police found that Shahina had allegedly told Qureshi that she was finding it difficult to take care of her bedridden husband. Qureshi allegedly advised her to kill Mubarak.

Police said Shahina and her mother then allegedly planned the murder.

Mubarak was attacked while he was sleeping and was allegedly suffocated and assaulted, resulting in his death.

After the incident, Shahina and her mother allegedly told relatives that Mubarak had died of a heart attack and tried to pass it off as a case of natural death, a senior police officer said.

However, the deceased's brother became suspicious and alerted the police following which Avalahalli Police registered a case of unnatural death and began an investigation.

The post-mortem examination later revealed that Mubarak had died of asphyxiation and had also suffered injuries to his private parts, raising suspicion of foul play.

Police subsequently questioned the suspects and allegedly uncovered the murder plan.

Shahina, Haseena and Qureshi were arrested in connection with the case, they added.  -- PTI

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