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Ballia cop booked, suspended for harassing class 9 girl

Sat, 12 September 2026
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13:57
Representative image
Representative image
A constable was booked here for allegedly harassing a class 9 girl and suspended from force, police said Saturday.

A case against constable Pankaj Gupta of the Lalganj police outpost was filed Friday night at the complaint of the family of the 15-year-old girl.

Gupta was booked under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the BNS.

According to the police, on September 8, when the student was returning home from Lalganj after her coaching class, Gupta spotted her and asked for her mobile number.

On September 9 and 10, Gupta again stopped her, allegedly made lewd remarks, and again asked for her mobile number.

On Friday, Gupta again intercepted her and behaved indecently. When she raised an alarm, he fled on foot, abandoning his motorcycle.

Circle Officer (Bairia) Alok Gupta said the constable was suspended with immediate effect on charges of gross negligence of duty, indiscipline, and arbitrary conduct, and a departmental inquiry is underway against him, police said. -- PTI

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