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Air India pilot found dead in Delhi hotel

Sat, 12 September 2026
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20:24
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An Air India pilot, in the city for Boeing 787 conversion training, died after being found unconscious in his hotel room during a layover, with police ruling out any foul play.

The pilot had checked into a hotel in Vasant Kunj on September 10 and was found dead there the next evening, police said.

The pilot, who had previously worked with Air India Express, was undergoing conversion training to operate wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft, according to airline officials.

A PCR call regarding the ill health of the hotel guest was received at Vasant Kunj North police station on September 11, following which police personnel reached the hotel and found him unconscious and unresponsive.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said. Police then called a crime team to the scene.

According to police, the pilot's brother contacted the hotel manager on the evening of September 11 and told him his brother was not responding to his calls.

The hotel manager then went to the room, which was locked from inside.

It was opened with the help of the hotel's master key, following which the pilot was found lying unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on September 12.

The final cause of death will be ascertained after receipt of the final medical opinion.

Police said they were not suspecting foul play and were conducting inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Earlier, officials had said the pilot died due to cardiac arrest. Air India, in a statement, had said it was deeply saddened by the passing of a cockpit crew member in Delhi.

"He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead," the airline had said.

Air India said it was in close touch with the pilot's family and was extending all support during this time of grief.

Further enquiry is in progress, police said.  -- PTI

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