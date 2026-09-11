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You can now buy Princess Diana's Revenge Dress

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress" is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby's in New York on December 9, 2026, nearly three decades after it was last sold.

According to CNN, the legendary black evening gown is expected to fetch between USD 150,000 and USD 300,000 (Pound 110,000 to Pound 220,000).

Designed by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, the off-the-shoulder black silk gown became one of the most recognisable fashion moments associated with the late princess. It will be offered as part of a historic standalone fashion evening auction.

Before the New York sale, the dress will go on public display at Sotheby's in London from September 18 to 24. It will then travel to Hong Kong and Geneva as part of an international exhibition tour, as per CNN.

Diana famously wore the figure-hugging gown to a Vanity Fair gala dinner at London's Serpentine Gallery on June 29, 1994.

The appearance came on the same evening that her then-husband, now King Charles III, publicly admitted to being unfaithful during a televised documentary watched by millions. -- ANI

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