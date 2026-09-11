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Woman injured after falling off crowded local train in Thane

Fri, 11 September 2026
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09:04
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A woman passenger was injured after falling from a crowded local train that had halted at a signal between Mumbra and Diva railway stations in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

A video of the fall went viral on social media and was also aired by news channels.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the local train came to a halt due to a signal delay. 

Heavy rush inside the compartment caused the woman to lose her balance and fall from the train, a statement issued by Dharmendra Vishnu Aware, senior inspector of the Thane Railway police station, said.

Efforts were underway to trace the commuter and record her statement.

However, details regarding where the train was heading and the exact time of the incident are yet to be known.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer said the woman had fallen from a train that had halted.

"The lady had fallen down from a halted train, and had minor injuries as per available information. Inquiry is being conducted on whether the lady had faced any altercation," the official said.  -- PTI 

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