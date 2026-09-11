Woman held for fraudulently obtaining passports, travelling to Saudi twice

23:44

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 21-year-old woman from Mumbra in Thane district for allegedly securing passports through fraudulent means, an official said on Friday.



Nameera Tariq Khan obtained passports using false addresses in Kurla and Lucknow and travelled to Saudi Arabia two times, the official said.



"Her father Tariq Khan faces allegations of links with banned outfits like Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen as well as fake currency rackets. He has been absconding for years," the official said.



Nameera's international travel history is being scrutinised thoroughly, including whether she secretly visited Pakistan, he added.



The ATS suspects Nameera's trips to Saudi Arabia were arranged to meet her absconding father, and a probe is on to find out if she knew about his operations and was involved in them, the official said. -- PTI