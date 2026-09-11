Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Woman held for fraudulently obtaining passports, travelling to Saudi twice

Fri, 11 September 2026
Share:
23:44
image
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 21-year-old woman from Mumbra in Thane district for allegedly securing passports through fraudulent means, an official said on Friday.

Nameera Tariq Khan obtained passports using false addresses in Kurla and Lucknow and travelled to Saudi Arabia two times, the official said.

"Her father Tariq Khan faces allegations of links with banned outfits like Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen as well as fake currency rackets. He has been absconding for years," the official said.

Nameera's international travel history is being scrutinised thoroughly, including whether she secretly visited Pakistan, he added.

The ATS suspects Nameera's trips to Saudi Arabia were arranged to meet her absconding father, and a probe is on to find out if she knew about his operations and was involved in them, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha: MLA's son among 14 arrested in doc attack case
LIVE! Maha: MLA's son among 14 arrested in doc attack case

Modi, Pezeshkian meet again; talks focus on West Asia
Modi, Pezeshkian meet again; talks focus on West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi for talks focusing on the West Asia situation, bilateral relations, and BRICS cooperation. The meeting, Pezeshkian's first visit to India as president,...

US envoy Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets CM Khemchand
US envoy Sergio Gor visits Manipur, meets CM Khemchand

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh during a two-day visit to the state. They discussed strengthening relations between the US and Manipur, with Gor also visiting local cultural sites and...

On the BRICS Summit menu: Nalli Nihari, pepper fry with almonds...
On the BRICS Summit menu: Nalli Nihari, pepper fry with almonds...

Executive Chef Kaushik Misra of the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, has meticulously curated an 'India Friendship Menu' for the 18th BRICS Summit delegates, blending India's regional flavours with international comfort foods and culinary...

Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian: BRICS' power-packed guest list
Xi, Putin, Pezeshkian: BRICS' power-packed guest list

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together numerous world leaders including presidents from China, Russia, South Africa, Iran, and Egypt, along with prime ministers and foreign ministers from other nations....