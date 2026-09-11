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What sacred book on ethics did Modi just gift Putin?

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural during their bilateral talks in New Delhi on Friday, as the Russian leader arrived in the national capital ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

The Thirukkural, also known as Tirukkural, is a classical Tamil work attributed to the revered poet-saint Thiruvalluvar. Comprising 1,330 two-line couplets, the text offers guidance on ethical and righteous living without being tied to any particular god, caste or creed. Its teachings centre on three universal themes: aram (virtue), porul (wealth and statecraft), and inbam (love).

Held in high regard by Tamils and often referred to as the "Tamil Veda," the Thirukkural is also widely recognised by scholars as a significant work of aphoristic literature.

Putin arrived in New Delhi early Friday ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, which is being hosted by India on September 12 and 13. Upon his arrival, the Russian President was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia. -- ANI

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