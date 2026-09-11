What is BRICS' response, asks Iranian president

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivering a speech at the Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, in New Delhi on Friday./ANI on X

Noting that the true strength of BRICS is not confined merely to the size of its members' economics but becomes more apparent when these capacities are transformed into a network of trade, investment and joint financing, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday called for "a transition from potential cooperation to operational one".



Speaking at the Leaders' Session of BRICS Business Forum, Masoud Pezeshkian said the world today is going through one of its most complex periods and disruption in supply chains and the increasing use of economic instruments to exert political pressure have made economic environment more complex.



"The world today is going through one of its most complex periods. Geopolitical uncertainty, disruption in its supply chains and the increasing use of economic instruments to exert political pressure have made economic environment in which countries operate more complex. The question is, what is BRICS response to these challenges?" he said.



"We believe that the true strength of BRICS is not confined merely to the size of its members' economics rather it becomes more apparant when these capacities are transformed into a network of trade, investment and joint financing - a transition from potential cooperation to operational one," he added.



The BRICS Business Forum meeting was held a day before the formal opening of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.



Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira said the BRICS meeting is taking place amid profound transformations in the global landscape underpinned by decades of consistent growth within the Global South.