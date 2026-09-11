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Virat Kohli meets Eknath Shinde in London (and no they didn't talk cricket)

Fri, 11 September 2026
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Indian batting icon Virat Kohli met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in London on Friday. 

The superstar batter discussed issues of sports, infrastructure and various government schemes initiated by the state government during the courtesy meet. Following the meeting, Deputy CM Shinde spoke to ANI, describing Virat as a "down-to-earth" human. 

"Virat Kohli lives in London, and when he learned that I am here, he met me for a goodwill visit. I was delighted that such a big Indian cricketer, the one with the most centuries, is so down-to-earth. We had met before, but I was particularly happy with the direct conversation we had today. We also discussed the award I received. I told him about various welfare schemes in Maharashtra. I spoke about infrastructure, and he himself remarked that the development Maharashtra has seen in recent years is unprecedented. I also shared our future plans and the infrastructure projects currently underway, such as the 'Third Mumbai' development near the airport, the Atal Setu, the Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, the coastal road, the metro, and initiatives regarding schools and healthcare," he said to ANI. 

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